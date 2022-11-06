Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

David Ashton, Jr.

submitted by Brandi Metzger

"David was stationed in Afghanistan and South Korea. He fought hard for his country at just 18 years old and sacrificed his life and everything for his family and his country. He made it back home to those who love him when a lot of people he loved did not make it back home with him and he struggles with that loss and survivor’s guilt.

"He became a lance corporal in the ranking and did a lot in the Marine Corp. He has PTSD and flashbacks sometimes from what he endured and saw a lot of things people would have nightmares about.

"He now has a son and daughter and works extremely hard to provide and care for them. He is a wonderful father, a hard worker, and good man, and was an excellent marine and I believe he should be nominated to be honored as 'Veteran of the Day.'"

Thank you, David Ashton, Jr. for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

