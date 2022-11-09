Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Alan Anderson -- Army, 8 years of service

submitted by Brieanna Robertson, fiancee

"Alan served in the US army for 8 years. He is a caring and loving man who would give you the shirt off his back. When we got together he took in my children and have always treated them as his own."

Thank you, Alan Anderson, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

