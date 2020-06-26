Wellsboro -- At 6 p.m. this Friday, June 26, The 3Ds and three members of Drowsy Maggie will perform a free concert on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. The stage is on the Central Avenue side of the building.

Drowsy Maggie's Dan Shipe will be on guitar, Bruce Smith on standup bass, and Daria Guelig will play the hammered dulcimer and concertina. Together, they will sing and play a variety of folk, bluegrass, and Americana songs.

The 3Ds with David Milano on guitar, David Driskell on clarinet, flute, whistle and musical saw, and Guelig will play a variety of tunes that include ragtime, jazz, pop, Celtic, old-time and more.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or sit on lawn chairs on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main and Water streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide space for social distancing for those attending.

The next free concert in the series is a deluxe jam session of local musicians on Friday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

For more information about this outdoor concert series, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com, or stop in between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.