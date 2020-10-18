The FDA released a warning that using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), or naproxen (Aleve) 20 weeks or later in pregnancy can cause rare but serious kidney problems in an unborn baby.

The kidney malfunction can lead to low levels of amniotic fluid and possibly cause delayed lung development.

Because of this risk, the FDA is requiring new changes to prescribing information for NSAIDs and will update Drug Facts labels on over-the-counter drugs.

The labels already warn not to use NSAIDs during the last three months of pregnancies due to possible complications, and the labels also advise those who are pregnant or breastfeeding to ask a health care professional before using these medicines.

Other medicines such as acetaminophen are available to treat pain or fever during pregnancy. Discuss options with a pharmacist or other health care professional if necessary.