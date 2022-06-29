Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned parents and guardians to avoid using neck floats for babies after one baby died and another was injured while wearing a neck float.

The inflatable rings that go around a person's neck are sometimes used during water therapy.

According to the FDA, risk of harm when using the product is greater for babies with developmental delays or special needs, including spina bifida, spinal muscular atrophy, Down syndrome, or cerebral palsy.

The FDA has confirmed one death and one hospitalization due to the use of baby neck floats. In both cases, the babies were injured while their caretakers were not monitoring them. Though death and serious injury from neck floats are rare, parents and guardians are asked to exercise caution.

No baby neck floats have been approved by the FDA, and the Administration has stated that there is no proven benefit to using neck floats during water therapy. The FDA has also refuted manufacturers' claims that neck floats can increase muscle tone, help with range of motion, increase lung capacity, improve sleep, and stimulate the brain and nervous system.

Risks of using baby neck floats include death by drowning, suffocation, and neck strain/injury. Babies with special needs have an increased risk.

The FDA encourages anyone who has witnessed an injury or death associated with the use of a neck float to file a report through MedWatch. Healthcare personnel should follow the reporting protocols established by their workplace.

Reports should contain the following information:

Device name (brand)

Name of manufacturer, importer, and/or distributor

Detail about the incident and medical interventions required

