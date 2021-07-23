Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a reminder to parents and caregivers that fentanyl patches, which are placed on the skin as a strong pain reliever, present a high risk to children.

Young children, in particular have died or become seriously ill after accidentally touching a fentanyl patch.

If you suspect that a child has been exposed to a fentanyl patch, call 911 and seek emergency medical help immediately.

Parents and caregivers should make sure that any fentanyl patches are stored, used, and disposed of properly to reduce the risk of accidental exposure.

Fentanyl skin patches are available as a generic product and are marketed under the name Duragesic. The prescription skin patches are used for daily, round-the-clock, long-term pain relief in patients who are opioid-tolerant. Fentanyl is absorbed through the skin and the patch is replaced every three days on average.

If the patches are not stored or disposed of properly, children may experience an overdose by placing the patches in their mouths or putting them on the skin, causing slowed breathing and reduced blood oxygen levels and possibly death.

The FDA offers these tips to avoid exposing children to fentanyl:

Keep patches and other drugs in a secure location out of the sight and reach of children

Consider putting first aid tape on the edges of patches to further secure them to skin while in use

Check to make sure that your patch is still in place throughout the day

Dispose of your old patch as soon as you apply a new one

When disposing of patches, fold them in half with the sticky sides together and flush them down a toilet; do not put it in household trash

Infants and toddlers are at the highest risk of accidental exposure. When children are held by or are sleeping near adults wearing a patch, even a partially-detached patch may stick to the child.

Signs of fentanyl exposure can be difficult to notice in young children because they can be misinterpreted as simple tiredness. Signs aside from drowsiness include:

Trouble breathing

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the face, tongue, or throat

Agitation

High body temperature

Stiff muscles

In addition to storing and disposing of fentanyl patches properly, the FDA recommends having naloxone on hand.

Naloxone is a drug that can be sprayed into the nose or injected to quickly reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose. It can be given to children and adults alike.

In most states and the District of Columbia, you can obtain naloxone from a pharmacy under a standing order (a prewritten medication order) that takes the place of an individual prescription.

Naloxone should be stored in an easily accessible place and all family members and caretakers should be instructed on its use.

If you have a question about the fentanyl patch, talk to your health care provider or pharmacist.

The FDA’s Division of Drug Information can also help through email, druginfo@fda.hhs.gov and by phone 1-855-543-DRUG (3784) and 301-796-3400.