The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents about marijuana products designed to look like popular children's candy and cereal, as reports of accidental ingestion and hospitalization rise.

Since last April, the FDA has received more than 100 complaints of adverse affects, including hallucinations, vomiting, and elevated heart rate, from adults and children ingesting tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

Some of the reports were of children who had accidentally consumed THC; at least seven were reported to be 'lookalike' products, the FDA said.

The lookalike products have packaging that's nearly identical to well-known products that appeal to children, like Cocoa Pebbles, Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Rope, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst.

FDA Actions

The FDA is actively working with federal and state partners to further address the concerns related to these products and monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging cannabis-derived products of potential concern.

Recommendations for Consumers

Call 9-1-1 or get emergency medical help right away if you or someone in your care has serious side effects from these products. Always keep these products in a safe place out of reach of children.

Call the local poison control center (1-800-222-1222) if a child has consumed these products. Do not wait for symptoms to call.

Contact your healthcare provider if you or someone in your care recently ingested these products and you have health concerns.

How to report complaints and adverse events:

Health care professionals, patients and consumers are encouraged to report complaints and cases of exposure and adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

For More Information

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.