The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about a class of drugs being marketed to youth as a shortcut to big fitness gains.

The drugs, called Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, or SARMs, are being advertised on social media to teens and young adults under the claim that they will improve physical appearance and athletic performance, and boost muscle mass.

Common marketing tactics include using popular video and social media platforms like TikTok and recruiting popular internet personalities (influencers) to advertise the products.

SARMs mimic the effects of testosterone and anabolic steroids. They are typically sold as dietary supplements or "for research use only." The FDA classifies SARMs as unapproved drugs, and they cannot legally be marketed in the U.S. as a dietary supplement or drug.

According to the FDA, SARMs are potentially dangerous, and the Administration says that it has received numerous reports of adverse side effects from the use of SARMs. Further, the FDA suspects that adverse effects are underreported due to the substance being unapproved.

Potential side effects include:

Increased risk of heart attack or stroke

Psychosis/hallucinations

Sleep disturbances

Sexual dysfunction

Liver injury or failure

Infertility

Miscarriage

Testicular shrinkage

The FDA recommends talking to a health care professional about the use of any products for increasing muscle mass or enhancing athletic performance.

Over the last few years, the FDA has issued warning letters and pursued litigation against several companies selling SARMs. The Administration intends to continue its efforts to dissuade the sale and use of SARMs.

Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse side effects from the use of SARMs to the MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. Completed report forms can be submitted online or via fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.