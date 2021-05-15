Washington, DC - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a public warning that some consumer electronic devices such as certain cell phones and smart watches include high field strength magnets, which may interfere with medical implants.

The magnetic interference can activate a device's "magnet mode," stopping normal operations until the source of the magnetic field is moved away.

Many implanted medical devices have a "magnet mode" that allows patients to safely undergo procedures such as MRI scans.

Physicians intentionally activate magnet mode by placing a high field strength magnet near the device. Removal of the magnet allows the device to resume its normal operations.

The FDA suggests that patients keep electronic devices such as cell phones and smart watches at least six inches away from implanted devices, especially pacemakers and cardiac defibrillators.

When a magnet interferes with electronic devices implanted in the heart, the patient may experience dizziness, loss of consciousness, or even death.

The FDA believes that the risk to patients is relatively low, and the agency has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the issue.

The announcement was made in light of recent studies performed by the FDA and other entities proving that cell phones and smart watches can sometimes activate magnet mode.