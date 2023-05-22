Washington, D.C. — The FDA has issued a warning about children accidentally being exposed to fentanyl skin patches. Young children are especially vulnerable to being poisoned by accidental exposure to fentanyl patches, both because of children's small sizes and because they may not know not to play with or put a discarded patch in their mouth.

Anyone who suspects that a child has been exposed to a fentanyl patch is advised to call 911 and seek emergency medical help immediately.

Fentanyl patches are marketed under the brand name Duragesic and are also available in generic versions. The patches are prescribed to be applied to skin, where they release fentanyl over time. Fentanyl patches are most often used to treat opioid-tolerant patients who need daily, constant, long-term pain medicine. Patches are usually replaced every three days.

To avoid children accidentally accessing fentanyl patches, parents and caregivers should store, use, and dispose of them properly:

Keep fentanyl patches and other drugs in secure locations out of a child's sight or reach, or even in a lockbox.

Consider covering a fentanyl patch with an adhesive film dressing to ensure that the patch doesn't fall off. First-aid tape can also be used to secure the edges of the patch.

Make sure that the patch is still in place throughout the day by touching or looking at it occasionally.

When applying a new patch, quickly dispose of the used one.

Take extra care when holding an infant or toddler while wearing a patch. If the patch is partially detached, it could transfer the drug to the child.

Dispose of patches by folding them in half with the sticky sides together and then flush them down the toilet.

Don't put used patches in household trash where kids or pets may find them.

Children can overdose on fentanyl patches even if they're used. Exposure can slow a child's breathing and decrease the level of oxygen in their blood.

The FDA recommends that people using fentanyl patches have naloxone on hand in case someone is accidentally exposed to a fentanyl patch. Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioids, including fentanyl, during an overdose by spraying it into the nose or injecting it. It is safe to give to children.

Signs that a child may have been exposed to fentanyl include:

Trouble breathing

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the face, tongue, or throat

Agitation

High body temperature

Stiff muscles

