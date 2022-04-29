As part of a federal government effort to reduce harmful dietary consumption of lead and other toxic elements, the FDA has proposed new levels for lead in single-strength (ready to drink) apple juice and other single-strength juices and juice blends.

Lead consumption has the potential to cause negative health effects, according to the FDA.

The move to change policies on lead exposure is part of the FDA's larger Closer to Zero action plan to reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods.

“Exposure of our most vulnerable populations, especially children, to elevated levels of toxic elements from foods is unacceptable,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.

The FDA draft guidance outlines "action levels," which requires industries to meet recommended limits of lead in juice; levels can then be progressively lowered as appropriate.

In particular, Action Levels for Lead in Juice: Draft Guidance for Industry, provides draft action levels of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead in single-strength apple juice and of 20 ppb for lead in all other single-strength juice types, including juice blends that contain apple juice.

Draft action levels for lead in juice were evaluated by using the FDA’s interim reference level (IRL) for lead, a measure of the contribution of lead in food to blood lead levels.

The FDA estimates that establishing a 10 ppb action level could result in as much as a 46% reduction in exposure to lead from apple juice in children. For all other fruit and vegetable juices, establishment of an action level of 20 ppb is estimated to result in a reduction of 19% in exposure to lead from all other juices in children. The FDA issued a lower draft action level for apple juice because it is the most commonly consumed juice that young children drink.

The FDA is accepting comments on the draft guidance. A manufacturer may choose to implement the recommendations in a draft guidance before the guidance becomes final.

The FDA intends to work with manufacturers of these products to encourage the adoption of best practices to lower levels of lead in juice. The FDA routinely monitors levels of toxic elements in food and considers on a case-by-case basis whether a food that contains a contaminant is adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and subject to enforcement action.

Because lead is in the environment as a naturally occurring element and from consumer and industrial products and processes, it is not possible to remove it entirely from the food supply.

However, the action levels recommended in the draft guidance document will help limit consumer exposure. The FDA recommends that parents follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommends limits on juice intake for children, as part of a good dietary regime.

FDA Dietary Guidelines recommends that children should get at least half of their fruit needs each day from whole fruit rather than juice and that children under 12 months of age should not consume juice.

Issuing the draft guidance for lead in juice is part of the FDA’s broader efforts to reduce exposure to lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium from foods and to advance the goals laid out in the Closer to Zero action plan, initiated in April 2021.

Another step of the FDA Closer to Zero action plan is to identify reference levels for arsenic, cadmium and mercury, and to issue draft guidance to industry on action levels for lead in foods commonly eaten by babies and young children. The FDA is also working toward final guidance on an action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice.

