Washington, DC - Nitrite "poppers" are a class of drugs often used recreationally or for sexual enhancement, though they are usually marketed as nail polish removers or cleaning products.

The FDA recently reported an increase in deaths and hospitalizations linked to the use of poppers and is advising consumers to avoid them.

Poppers are generally sold online or in adult novelty stores in small bottles ranging from 10 to 40 mL.

The bottles they are packaged in resemble energy shot drinks, and common brand names include Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver, Super RUSH, and Premium Ironhorse, among others.

Use of poppers can result in severe headaches, dizziness, increase in body temperature, difficulty breathing, extreme drops in blood pressure, blood oxygen issues, and brain death. Nitrites should not be ingested or inhaled unless prescribed by a healthcare provider.