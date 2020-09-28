Washington, D.C. – A dangerous new craze called the "Benadryl Challenge" has become popular among teenagers. The craze, which started on Tik Tok and involves taking high doses of the allergy medication Benadryl (diphenhydramine) in an attempt hallucinate, has deadly consequences.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a warning about taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) following reports of teenagers being hospitalized or dying from the "challenge."

Benadryl is an over-the-counter antihistamine used to temporarily relieve symptoms due to hay fever, upper respiratory allergies, or the common cold, such as runny nose and sneezing. Overdosing on Benadryl can result in serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or in the most severe cases, death.

The FDA is investigating the reports of severe illness and death caused by teens participating in the "challenge" and will be conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported.

Parents and caregivers are advised to store diphenhydramine products, and all other medicines, on high shelves and out of children's reach and sight.

Further, the FDA recommends locking these medicines in a safe or other locked container to prevent accidental poisonings by children or misuse by teens, especially when they are home more often due to COVID-19 restrictions. Children and teens may experiment with household drugs due to boredom.

Always read the Drug Facts label included on OTC medicines to determine whether they contain diphenhydramine, how much and how often you should take them, and other safety information. Do not take more than the dose listed on the label.

Health care professionals should be aware that the “Benadryl Challenge” is occurring among teens and alert their caregivers about it. Encourage teens and caregivers to read and follow the Drug Facts label. In the event of an overdose, health care professionals should attempt to determine whether a patient with a suspected overdose took diphenhydramine.

If someone takes too much diphenhydramine and is hallucinating, cannot be awakened, has a seizure, has breathing difficulties, or collapses, immediately get medical attention or contact poison control by calling 1-800-222-1222 or using their online help page.