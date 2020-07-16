The FDA issued a new recall on three hand sanitizer brands due to methanol contamination. This is in addition to recalls that have already been issued for more than 20 brands of hand sanitizer.
AAA Cosmética is voluntarily recalling all lots of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer currently in US distribution, packaged in 480 mL bottles, to the consumer level.
4e Brands North America has announced a recall of 10 sizes of clear plastic bottles of Blumen brand advanced and clear advanced hand sanitizers due to possible methanol contamination.
Soluciones Cosméticas is voluntarily recalling all lots of Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free sold in 16.9 ounce bottles to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol.
Methanol can be toxic if absorbed through the skin and deadly if consumed.
Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects. The FDA’s investigation of methanol in several brands of hand sanitizers is ongoing and lists of contaminated sanitizers are updated regularly.
Exposure or consumption of methanol may cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
The recalled products are:
Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer, Clear, NDC 60599-015-00, 1 Liter, UPC 814266023747
Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDCs 60599-012-04 and 60599-012-08, 1 Liter and 221 mL, UPCs 814266023624 and 814266023623
- Blumen Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDCs 60599-018-02, 60599-018-06, 60599-018-07, and 60599-018-04, bottle sizes 4 Liter, 221 mL, 503 mL, 100 mL, UPCs 814266023624, 814266023096, 814266023686, and 814266023594
- Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol, NDC 60599-028-00, 100 mL bottle, UPC 814266023587
SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER includes lot number 0530, Expiration date 04/2022
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free in 16.9 ounce plastic clear bottles with blue tops with UPC Code 816822026667. The lot numbers range from 0100K01 to 0148K01.
Lot numbers are listed in the chart below:
|2128
|2226
|2267
|2400
|2510
|2678
|2787
|2885
|2129
|2227
|2268
|2401
|2512
|2679
|2788
|2886
|2130
|2228
|2269
|2438
|2513
|2680
|2797
|2887
|2131
|2229
|2293
|2439
|2514
|2681
|2799
|2888
|2132
|2230
|2294
|2440
|2515
|2682
|2801
|2889
|2133
|2234
|2295
|2441
|2518
|2683
|2804
|2890
|2134
|2243
|2296
|2457
|2531
|2684
|2805
|2891
|2135
|2244
|2297
|2458
|2542
|2740
|2830
|2892
|2136
|2245
|2351
|2459
|2543
|2741
|2832
|2894
|2140
|2246
|2352
|2460
|2544
|2743
|2833
|2895
|2141
|2247
|2360
|2461
|2546
|2744
|2834
|2896
|2187
|2249
|2361
|2462
|2567
|2746
|2835
|2897
|2188
|2250
|2362
|2463
|2571
|2747
|2836
|2898
|2202
|2251
|2363
|2464
|2573
|2748
|2837
|2899
|2212
|2252
|2364
|2465
|2574
|2749
|2838
|2905
|2213
|2253
|2365
|2466
|2575
|2750
|2839
|2906
|2215
|2254
|2366
|2467
|2576
|2752
|2843
|2907
|2216
|2255
|2367
|2497
|2600
|2753
|2844
|2908
|2217
|2256
|2368
|2499
|2601
|2773
|2845
|2909
|2218
|2257
|2369
|2500
|2602
|2774
|2846
|2910
|2219
|2259
|2370
|2501
|2669
|2775
|2847
|2911
|2220
|2261
|2371
|2504
|2670
|2776
|2876
|2969
|2221
|2262
|2372
|2505
|2671
|2777
|2877
|2998
|2222
|2263
|2374
|2506
|2672
|2780
|2878
|3007
|2223
|2264
|2382
|2507
|2673
|2781
|2879
|2224
|2265
|2383
|2508
|2675
|2784
|2880
|2225
|2266
|2399
|2509
|2676
|2785
|2884
All listed sanitizers are packaged in clear bottles with blue caps. The labels are white, blue, silver, and red.
Anyone who still has one of the recalled hand sanitizers should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.