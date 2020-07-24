The FDA issued a new recall on three hand sanitizer brands due to methanol contamination. This is in addition to recalls that have already been issued for more than 20 brands of hand sanitizer.

LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of the OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer that were shipped into the United States due to the potential presence of methanol.

AAA Cosmética is voluntarily recalling all lots of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer currently in US distribution, packaged in 480 mL bottles, to the consumer level.

4e Brands North America has announced a recall of 10 sizes of clear plastic bottles of Blumen brand advanced and clear advanced hand sanitizers due to possible methanol contamination.

Soluciones Cosméticas is voluntarily recalling all lots of Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free sold in 16.9 ounce bottles to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol.

Methanol can be toxic if absorbed through the skin and deadly if consumed.

Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects. The FDA’s investigation of methanol in several brands of hand sanitizers is ongoing and lists of contaminated sanitizers are updated regularly.

Exposure or consumption of methanol may cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The recalled products are:

OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer, 55 Gal (208 L), plastic blue drum

OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer, 8.5Fl Oz. (250 mL)

OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer, 1Gal (3.78 L)

OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer, 275 Gal (1,040L), clear plastic

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDCs 60599-012-04 and 60599-012-08, 1 Liter and 221 mL, UPCs 814266023624 and 814266023623

Blumen Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer, NDCs 60599-018-02, 60599-018-06, 60599-018-07, and 60599-018-04, bottle sizes 4 Liter, 221 mL, 503 mL, 100 mL, UPCs 814266023624, 814266023096, 814266023686, and 814266023594

Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol, NDC 60599-028-00, 100 mL bottle, UPC 814266023587

SANIDERM ADVANCED HAND SANITIZER includes lot number 0530, Expiration date 04/2022

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free in 16.9 ounce plastic clear bottles with blue tops with UPC Code 816822026667. The lot numbers range from 0100K01 to 0148K01.

Lot numbers are listed on chart below:

2128 2226 2267 2400 2510 2678 2787 2885 2129 2227 2268 2401 2512 2679 2788 2886 2130 2228 2269 2438 2513 2680 2797 2887 2131 2229 2293 2439 2514 2681 2799 2888 2132 2230 2294 2440 2515 2682 2801 2889 2133 2234 2295 2441 2518 2683 2804 2890 2134 2243 2296 2457 2531 2684 2805 2891 2135 2244 2297 2458 2542 2740 2830 2892 2136 2245 2351 2459 2543 2741 2832 2894 2140 2246 2352 2460 2544 2743 2833 2895 2141 2247 2360 2461 2546 2744 2834 2896 2187 2249 2361 2462 2567 2746 2835 2897 2188 2250 2362 2463 2571 2747 2836 2898 2202 2251 2363 2464 2573 2748 2837 2899 2212 2252 2364 2465 2574 2749 2838 2905 2213 2253 2365 2466 2575 2750 2839 2906 2215 2254 2366 2467 2576 2752 2843 2907 2216 2255 2367 2497 2600 2753 2844 2908 2217 2256 2368 2499 2601 2773 2845 2909 2218 2257 2369 2500 2602 2774 2846 2910 2219 2259 2370 2501 2669 2775 2847 2911 2220 2261 2371 2504 2670 2776 2876 2969 2221 2262 2372 2505 2671 2777 2877 2998 2222 2263 2374 2506 2672 2780 2878 3007 2223 2264 2382 2507 2673 2781 2879 2224 2265 2383 2508 2675 2784 2880 2225 2266 2399 2509 2676 2785 2884

All listed sanitizers are packaged in clear bottles with blue or white caps. The labels are white, blue, silver, green, and red.

Anyone who still has one of the recalled hand sanitizers should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.