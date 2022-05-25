The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to increase the quantity of infant and specialty formula available to U.S. consumers.

Based upon increased flexibilities announced last week, the FDA expects increased supply through overseas import.

The organization continues to discuss ways to ensure adequate supply.

U.K.’s Kendal Nutricare: 2 million cans coming to U.S.

The FDA will be exercising enforcement discretion for the importation of certain infant formula under the Kendal brand.

The company is estimating the import of about 2 million cans of infant formula beginning in June, according to the FDA.

Kendal Nutricare currently has over 40,000 cans in stock and ready for export to the U.S. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has began conversations with Kendal to assess getting the products to the states as quickly as possible.

Kendal, branded as Kendamil, has set up a website for consumers to receive updates and locate product shipments once they arrive in the U.S. The FDA has also posted a webpage that will be updated with information about additional products headed to the U.S.

The agency has assessed the Kendamil products in question and does not have concerns over safety and adequate nutrition.

In reaching such a decision, the FDA conducted microbiological testing, assessed labeling, and reviewed additional information about facility production and inspection history.

This guidance is also expected to provide flexibilities to companies which manufacture infant formula products domestically, including Abbott Nutrition.

Abbott: Available release of 300,000 cans of EleCare Specialty Formula on case-by-case basis

The FDA has agreed to "not object" to the release of formula produced at Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility—the facility previously under fire for violations—if the products are needed on an urgent, life-sustaining basis.

Although some EleCare product was included in Abbott Nutrition’s infant formula recall, these EleCare products that will be released were in different lots, have never been released, and have been maintained in storage under control by Abbott Nutrition.

Plus, the products will undergo enhanced microbiological testing before release, according to the FDA.

Though these EleCare product lots were not part of the recall, they have been on hold due to concerns that they were produced under insanitary conditions observed at Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan facility.

Given the critical need of this product for some individuals, the FDA encourages parents and caregivers to consult with their healthcare providers to weigh the potential risk of bacterial infection with this product.

Parents and caregivers seeking access to these products should contact Abbott directly to request that a product be made available to them by calling 1-800-881-0876. Parents and caregivers should continue to work with their medical provider to consider whether comparable alternative products may be appropriate.

In response to FDA concerns, Abbott has confirmed their intention to produce EleCare formula first when operations resume at the Sturgis facility; other specialty metabolic formulas will closely follow.

Additionally, under the consent decree with the FDA, Abbott is required to retain an independent expert to review the Sturgis facility’s operations to ensure compliance with the law.

Additional, ongoing efforts to address need

On Friday, the FDA held a webinar with more than 700 attendees to review the recent guidance for the infant formula industry, particularly those manufacturers and processors not currently manufacturing infant formula products for the U.S. market.

As a result of the recall and work with the FDA, other manufacturers have increased production of product lines similar to Abbott, and in some cases, expedited the importation of these products.

The FDA continues to advise against making infant formulas at home or diluting formula. Caregivers are encouraged to work with their child’s health care provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices, if needed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also released a fact sheet with information to help families find infant formula.

The agency also monitors online marketplaces for fraudulent products and works with major online retailers to remove fraudulent and harmful products offered for sale online.

Additionally, since many of these fraudulent products originate overseas, the agency targets and examines these products at ports of entry. The FDA also monitors and follows up on consumer complaints about potential counterfeit and fraudulent products.

