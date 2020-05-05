A packaging mistake has led to a voluntary recall on a limited quantity of Family Size RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (packaged in 21.6 oz cartons). Mondelēz Global LLC announced the recall after finding that some products have packaging that indicates that the product is the cheese variety, but the individually-wrapped items in the package are the peanut butter variety.

The individually-wrapped items within the cartons are properly labeled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches.

This recall is limited exclusively to the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with Best When Used By Dates listed below. No other RITZ products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, nor any other geographies outside the U.S. are included in or affected by this recall.

The retail UPC is 0 44000 03826 7 and the Best By dates are:

18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

For more information about the recall, contact Mondelēz Global LLC by calling 1-844-366-1171. Consumer Relations Specialists are available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.