In light of increasing cases of overdoses, the FDA has issued a public warning about the abuse and misuse of over-the-counter nasal decongestant propylhexedrine (Benzedrex) spray. Misusing the spray can lead to serious harm including heart complications, mental health problems, high blood pressure, paranoia, and even death.

Propylhexedrine is a nasal decongestant spray that is available over the counter in an inhaler. It is used in short term to temporarily relieve nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies by reducing inflammation of the mucus membrane lining of the nose.

The FDA is requesting that manufacturers of propylhexedrine inhalers introduce design changes such as modifying the container to create a physical barrier that would make tampering with the device and abusing the drug more difficult or selling smaller containers. These changes are not requirements, but the FDA will consider whether enforcing such changes is necessary.

Propylhexedrine should only be used according to the directions on the Drug Facts label. Anyone who experiences the following symptoms after using propylhexedrine should call 911 or poison control at 1-800-222-1222:

Severe anxiety, agitation, confusion, hallucinations, or paranoia

Rapid or abnormal heartbeat

Chest pain or tightness

Ask a pharmacist or your health care professional if you have any questions about propylhexedrine, how to use it, or whether a medicine you are taking may interact with it. Always tell your health care professionals about all medicines you are taking, including OTC medicines.

Health care professionals should be aware that patients may abuse or misuse propylhexedrine, primarily by using it in ways other than nasal inhalation. When dealing with a suspected overdose, providers should try to determine whether the patient used propylhexedrine alone or with other substances. There is no reversal drug for propylhexedrine overdoses, so treatment options are limited to alleviating individual symptoms.

For more information about propylhexedrine and propylhexedrine abuse, visit the FDA's FAQ.