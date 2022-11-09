Washington, D.C. — The FDA is advising parents not to use head shaping pillows, as they are proven to be ineffective and unsafe.

Babies are born with soft skulls with bones that do not join together and harden for several months. Because of this flexibility, babies can develop flat spots on their skulls. This may seem concerning to new parents, but flat heads are usually completely normal and can be corrected.

An infant head shaping pillow is a small pillow with an indent or hole in the middle intended to cradle the back of the head while an infant sleeps face-up. They are marketed with false claims that they can improve babies' head symmetry and treat flat head syndrome or other conditions.

According to the FDA, there is no demonstrated benefit of using infant head shaping pillows. In addition to being ineffective in treating flat spots on babies' heads, the pillows can create an unsafe sleep environment with increased risks of suffocation and death. The FDA recommends throwing away head shaping pillows instead of donating them or passing them to relatives or friends.

Infant head shaping pillows are not approved by the FDA, and their safety and effectiveness have not been established for treating or preventing flat head syndrome (positional plagiocephaly), or the more serious condition where the skull bones join together too early (craniosynostosis).

Most of the time flat head syndrome goes away on its own, is not painful, and does not cause any problems with brain development. If you are concerned about an infant's unusual head shape, contact your healthcare provider.

The American Academy of Pediatricts recommends that infants sleep on their backs in a bare crib on a flat (not tilted) surface without pillows, toys, soft objects, or loose bedding. These guidelines are intended to help reduce the risk of sudden infant death.

Any injuries or other adverse events while using an infant head shaping pillow should be reported to the FDA and the pillow manufacturer.

The FDA has cleared certain devices for children between 3 to 18 months of age with moderate to severe flat skull syndrome. Certain caps, helmets, and headbands may be used in these situations. The devices may also be used on babies and toddlers whose synostosis (premature bone fusion) has been surgically corrected but still have moderate to severe flat spots.

