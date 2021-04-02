Washington, D.C. – On March 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first in the world non-surgical heart valve to treat both pediatric and adult patients with native or surgically-repaired right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT). This part of the heart carries blood out of the right ventricle to the lungs, but can sometimes fail and cause blood to leak backwards into the right lower chamber of the heart (pulmonary valve regurgitation).

The newly-approved device, called the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) helps improve blood flow to the lungs in patients with severe pulmonary valve regurgitation without requiring open-heart surgery. Using the device may delay the time before a patient needs open-heart surgery or reduce the total number of open-heart surgeries required over a lifetime.

“The Harmony TPV provides a new treatment option for adult and pediatric patients with certain types of congenital heart disease. It offers a less-invasive treatment alternative to open-heart surgery to patients with a leaky native or surgically-repaired RVOT and may help patients improve their quality of life and return to their normal activities more quickly, thus fulfilling an unmet clinical need of many patients with congenital heart disease,” said Bram Zuckerman, M.D., director of the Office of Cardiovascular Devices in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Congenital heart defects are present at birth and can affect the structure and function of a baby's heart. It is the most common type of birth defect, affecting about 40,000 babies born each year. Patients with congenital heart defects often require heart procedures early in life, and sometimes following these procedures the pulmonary valve may not work correctly. Normally, open-heart surgery is performed to place a right ventricle-pulmonary artery conduit or artificial valve.

With the Harmony valve, a thin, hollow tube with a collapsed valve on the end is inserted through a vein in the groin or neck and into the right side of the heart. The valve is placed into the RVOT where it expands on its own and locks into place. Once secured, it opens and closes like a door to force the blood to move in the correct direction.

The Harmony device was approved following a prospective, non-randomized, multi-center clinical study. Physicians implanted the device in 70 patients and performed follow-up examinations over the course of five years. The study patients will continue annual follow-up examinations for an additional five years as a post-approval study.

According to the study, there were no procedure- or device-related deaths within 30 days following the implant and 89.2% of patients with evaluable echocardiography data required no additional surgical or interventional procedures related to the device or blood flow function at the six month point.

Adverse events observed during the clinical study included irregular or abnormal heart rhythms (23.9%, including 14.1% ventricular tachycardia), leakage around the valve (8.5%, including 1.4% major leakage), minor bleeding (7.0%), narrowing of the pulmonary valve (4.2%), and movement of the implant (4.2%).

The Harmony device was given the Breakthrough Device Designation to expedite its approval and was part of the U.S.-Japan Medical Device Harmonization by Doing Collaboration, wherein the two nations work together to provide timely access to innovative devices with superior communication and cooperation.