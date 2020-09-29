King Salmon, Ak. – The moment everyone has been waiting for is finally here: Fat Bear Week 2020. It's survival of the fattest in the wilds of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska and the local bears are going belly-to-belly to see who will be this year's champion.

Katmai National Park is one of the largest and most rugged national parks, which makes it a great place for sockeye salmon. The natural rivers and lakes of the park are teeming with fresh salmon. At 4,500 calories a fish, the salmon make great food for hungry bears.

Each year, Katmai's largest bears line-up as people across the world cast their vote for the fattest bear. Voting for this year's Fat Bear Week begins tomorrow, Sept. 30, and concludes on Oct. 6. Before voting, everyone is encouraged to check out the biographies of this year's contestants, make their own bracket predictions, and get ready to cast their votes.

Don't worry, there's no body-shaming involved. The bears at Katmai National Park need to be as chunky as possible to prepare for hibernation and make sure they survive the harsh, cold Alaskan winters. A fat bear makes for a confident and happy bear in the Alaskan wilds.

The bears have been busy all summer preparing for the contest. Thanks to cameras near the famous Brooks Falls where you can watch live as the bears skillfully fish for salmon, fat bear analysts have been able to make informed predictions about this year's chonkiest contestants.

This year's match-ups are going to be close, with heavy-weight matchups like Chunk, weighing it at over 1,200 pounds, pitted against 719, who is the daughter of last year's reigning bear champion, Holly.

Holly remains large and in charge and is predicted to be a shoe-in for the final round. Otis, known for his floppy-ear and 3-time champion of fat bear week stepped up his fishing game this year and could make a surprising comeback despite his old age.

The fan-favorite, according to the comments on Katmai's Facebook posts, appears to be Bear 747. 747's belly is full and hangs low to the ground and he has been looking extra husky this year.

There could be some curveballs this year, however. The bears were on their A-game, constantly fishing for salmon and trying to edge out the competition. According to Katmai's website, 25 bears were seen fishing by the falls at the same time in July.

With so many bulky bears, this year will surely be a tough call for the voters. Be sure to cast your vote and follow along with the fun of 2020 Fat Bear Week.