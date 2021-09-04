Reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Wellsboro, Pa. -- Both Alpha and Charlie were found on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2021, around 4 p.m. in the top area of Baldwin Run Road by Keystone Clearwater Solutions employee Tim Yarish.

Tim happened to have seen a poster of the missing dogs along Baldwin Road before he came across the two dogs at Seneca's impoundment One Pad in that area. Yarish was quite surprised to come across the dogs so quickly as the dogs were across the parking lot at the gas pad. Tim Yarish stopped his truck and called out to both dogs. However, Tim noticed that Alpha was limping so he got some food and water and took it over to the two very happy dogs.

Yarish checked over Alpha (the German Shepherd) and noticed the dog had four injured paws. At that time Yarish carefully loaded Alpha into his work truck and Charlie just jumped in and was ready for a ride. Tim returned to the area where he had seen the poster of the missing dogs to see if there was a phone number he could call. It was then that Tim Yarish placed a call to the dogs' owner, Daniel Ebling and delivered the great news. Yarish also notified the company he worked for and provided them with an update on the dogs being found.

The beginning of this story goes back to Friday morning, Aug. 27, 2021, when Alpha and Charlie ran out into the wilderness when the young Ebling children opened the door at the camp the family was vacationing at along the Baldwin Run Road in Wellsboro, Pa.

The two dogs had last been seen on Friday afternoon. Then it was as if they had just vanished. There were no sightings of the two dogs through the whole weekend and no sightings on Monday, as rescuers searched the area. Rescuers had even left a food station for the two dogs, but the dogs never stopped, which had the pet owners and rescuers fearing the worst had happened.

During the search Lori Ranck and fellow pet rescuer Lynda Barron had combed nearly every inch of the Badwin Run Road hill top all the way to Asaph and had seen nothing. Ranck had spoken to a number of gas workers driving along the Baldwin Run Road and asked them to keep an eye out for the two dogs. The company informed their supervisors and they in turn notified their employees of the missing dogs.

Even a heat sensing drone was brought in by Ron Warren, Critical Skills Concepts, LLC to assist with the search, but the drone did not pick up the dogs in the search area. It was noted that gas industry crews had started fracking Monday morning in that area where the dogs were last seen. Others had also searched all over looking for the two dogs and they too came up empty handed.

So imagine the excitement when the Ebling family and children heard from Tim Yarish that their two dogs had been located and were safe. Even rescuers Lori Ranck and Lynda Barron were delighted to receive the wonderful news from Daniel Ebling about Alpha and Charlie being found. Daniel Ebling and his family headed out from Lebanon County and frove all the way back to Wellsboro, Pa., to be reunited with their beloved dogs.

The family made it to the Wellsboro Pet Complex around 7:30 p.m. where they were reunited with Alpha and Charlie. Charlie immediately went to the family and Alpha slowly rose from laying down and followed. Both dogs received plenty of hugs and a few milk bones from the children.

The family spoke with rescuers, as well as, with Tim Yarish and Dr. Leonard Kreger. Doc Kreger had just returned to the complex to finish caring for Alpha's injured paws and wrapped them up after putting salve on them. It is unknown for sure if Alpha's paws were injured from walking on hot asphalt or by some other way. But all four of his paws were tended to by Kreger.

The Ebling family sent out their thanks to everyone who played a role in their reunion. Also pet rescuers Lori Ranck and Lynda Barron both expressed their thanks to God for another successful pet reunion. After praising God, the duo wanted to express their gratitude to the gas industry personnel who made all their employees aware of the two missing dogs. Ranck and Barron also expressed their deepest thanks to the local community for calling in sightings, and thanked those who shared any of the articles or posts on the two missing dogs.

