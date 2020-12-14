Benton, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today that the Falls Trail in Ricketts Glenn State Park is now closed for winter.

The Falls Trail is closed every year in the winter months for safety. Winter conditions, including snow and ice, make the trail unsafe and dangerous for inexperienced hikers.

Experienced hikers with proper equipment (ice crampons, ice axes, and rope) can still access the trail, but are asked to register with the park office before heading out on their wintery adventure.

The Falls Trail will re-open to all hikers in the spring.