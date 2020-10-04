The cool, crisp air of autumn is upon us, bringing with it hues of red, gold, orange, and yellow in the scenery and along the trails of the Susquehanna Greenway. As one of the most photographic times of year, fall is a photographer’s paradise, and with these great tips, you’re sure to catch some of the most stunning snaps of the season!

Get Above the Trees

With the coming of fall, the transition from green to hues of gold, orange, red, and yellow can be seen just about anywhere. Still, the best place to witness the sweeping foliage is from a bird’s-eye view. Get up high, whether it be by hiking or driving up a windy mountain road to best capture the canvas of color below.

There are plenty of scenic vistas to explore within the Susquehanna Greenway. The Susquehanna River cutting through plateaus, coupled with bridges and houses nestled within the fall landscape all make for a scenic photo. Visit susquehannagreenway.org/trails to find some overlooks near you.

Frame the Shot

More often than not, composition makes an image. The “Rule of Thirds” is one of the most well-known rules for composition. It goes like this: Imagine breaking your image into thirds, both horizontally and vertically, so that you have nine parts. You will likely see this grid when you look through the viewfinder of your camera. By placing points of interest in the intersections or along the lines, you will be able to capture more well-balanced and interesting shots.

There are plenty of ways to frame your photo with something in the foreground and the “Rule of Thirds” to guide you. It could be a colorful tree branch, a rock draped with leaves, a weathered fence row, or you can even get creative with people enjoying the season—hiking, biking, kayaking, or playing in the leaves!

Capture the Golden Hour Glow

The best times of day to really make the fall colors pop are at sunrise and sunset. The sun’s low position during these times will create a picturesque golden glow, bringing out the reds and yellows of the fall foliage. Take advantage of the precious golden hour minutes before they pass, and try to capture the sun grazing the horizon, filtering through the trees, or reflecting off the water.

To avoid missing out on the fleeting beauty, check online to see what times the sun will rise and set in your area.

Find Fog

While golden hour light is ideal, shooting on foggy or overcast days can capture images of a different kind of beauty. Fog and clouds diffuse light, helping to reduce the harshness of mid-day sun and causing the landscape to be more evenly lit. This gives your image a soft glow and brings attention to objects in the foreground.

Find an object to capture in the foreground, like a tree or an old barn, to help create depth in the image. The fog or clouds in the background will make the foreground stand out, especially as the bright, fall leaves contrast the gray sky.

Play with your Camera Settings

If you have a more advanced camera, adjusting your settings manually can sometimes make for the best shots. Emphasize the foliage this season by controlling the focus on your camera. Use a wide aperture (low f-stop) to sharpen items in the foreground and blur the background. This will help you to accent leaves, bushes, or trees in front of you and bring out the beauty of the fall hues.

You can also play with shutter speeds to capture falling leaves. Fast shutter speeds will stop any movement, whereas slow shutter speeds will result in blurred motion. This means that with a slow shutter speed, falling leaves will appear as blurs of color, whereas a fast shutter speed will render the leaves clear and crisp. When those leaves start to fall, it’s the perfect time to get out on the Greenway and experiment!

Include Architecture

While mountains covered with vibrant leaves are strikingly beautiful, your camera may not be able to capture them to the fullest. Consider incorporating other elements into your composition to give your photographs character and emphasize the vivid fall hues. Architectural elements such as barns, bridges, backroads, and more, positioned within the fall landscape, add interest to the image and engage the viewer.

Have fun!

Now that you’re armed with these fall photo tips, get out there and capture the best of the season! It’s a perfect opportunity to catch some vibrant hues and start planning ahead for the Susquehanna Greenway’s 10th Annual Photo Contest, opening next year on April 1, 2021.

For more information, visit susquehannagreenway.org or find us on social media.

About the Author: Alana Jajko is the Director of Communications and Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities within our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that people like you can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. Alana can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org.