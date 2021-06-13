Williamsport, Pa. - Factory Works is thrilled to announce its What Matters Most Public Art Project.

In collaboration with the Heart of Williamsport and Lycoming Arts, along with support from the Williamsport Business Association, Factory Works commissioned area artist Brian Spies to craft a design that creatively visualizes Williamsport’s eight Heart and Soul Statements.

The list of Heart and Soul Statements was compiled as part of the Community Heart & Soul Process, funded by The Pennsylvania Humanity Council and undertaken by Heart of Williamsport volunteers who actively sought the collective wisdom of all Williamsport citizens by listening to stories for qualitative data that can be used to plan for the future.

They composed these statements from what they learned from the residents, summarizing what the Williamsport community identified as What Matters Most.

In April of 2019 these statements were adopted as guiding principles by The Williamsport City Council.

According to Heart of Williamsport (HOW) project coordinator Alice Trowbridge, “We love how Brian captured the essence of what residents said they love most about Williamsport! Early goals of HOW included fostering collaboration between city organizations and having residents shared values clearly stated and promoted throughout the community. This project has achieved both goals with this visually dynamic poster.”

Jeannette Carter, Factory Works board president, added, “Public art enriches the imagination and validates the feelings that our residents have about our community. As a community, embracing our strengths helps to strengthen us all. This poster and the heart and soul statements validate that Williamsport is a diverse community that values its rich heritage and people. Communicating this validation through public art brings all of us closer together. Factory Works is honored to have coordinated this project with others in the Williamsport art community.”

Additionally, Debi Burch, President of Lycoming Arts, added, “Lycoming Arts sees visual art as an expression of what is often difficult to express in words. This project, depicted beautifully by Brian Spies, joins the words and thoughts of those who shared their stories with HOW and visually captures our spectacular area in the mountains, river and cityscape behind those title captions of "what matters most". We are looking forward to sharing this with our community. We were happy to share a part in this collaboration.”

The posters are on display at the kiosks along William Street behind Trade & Transit Center II, at Lycoming Arts’ headquarters at 46 W 4th Street, as well as at businesses throughout Williamsport.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep an eye out for them, take a picture with the poster, and post onto Factory Work’s Facebook page with a statement of what matters most about the community.

Find out more about this project.

This project was a collaboration between Factory Works, Lycoming Arts, and the Heart of Williamsport, a project of The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.

Support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, the Federal-State Partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities under a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.