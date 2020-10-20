Williamsport, Pa. – Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will offer two one-day workshops this November, on the Saturdays of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. The price to attend each workshop is $35 per student, and all supplies are included in that fee.

The Nov. 14 workshop focuses on using a large-format camera. Each student will have the opportunity to use an 8 x 10 large format camera. With the camera, each participant will be allowed to explore the Pajama Factory and take photos to create unique photographic prints.

The Nov. 21 workshop will focus on Cliché Verre, a photographic process combining painting and photography that was popular with French landscape artists in the 19th century. Using India ink, participants will paint designs onto a plate of glass that will then be used as a negative to create photographs in the darkroom. Attendees will each leave with three finished 8 x 10 prints to take with them.

Spaces for each class are limited. Those who are interested in attending should email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment. Once each seat has been reserved, the photo lab will not be able to accommodate additional students. Seats are not reserved until payment is received. Questions about the photo lab or the workshops may also be addressed to the above email.

Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206. The lab specializes in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques, and experimental processes. Workshops, memberships, drop-in services, and month-long "intro to film photography" classes that meet every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. are available. The lab is open to the public on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 4 to 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted on social media.

The lab also provides access to the Pajama Factory for local photographers who want to do photo shoots in its historic buildings. For more updates about workshops, closures, special events, and other activities, check the Factory Works Photo Lab Instagram, @FactoryWorksPhotolab.