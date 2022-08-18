Williamsport, Pa. — On September 17, Factory Works Photo Lab will host an Intro to Film Photography and Darkroom Practices workshop. The class will cover the basics of film photography and use of a darkroom, from using a 35mm camera to processing film and making a finished print.

Class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a $100 cost to participate. The only thing participants will need to bring is a roll of 35mm Ilford 400 ISO black and white film, which is available to purchase at Hoyer's Photo on Washington Boulevard, Williamsport.

Hoyer's staff are aware of the class and can help select the correct film. Registered students will receive a 10 percent off coupon for their film purchase after prepayment.

Cameras are available to borrow at the photo lab, and all materials other than film are provided.

If interested in attending, please email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment.

Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206 of the Pajama Factory and specializes in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques, and experimental processes. The lab is open to the public by appointment. In addition to the one-day workshop, there is a month-long intro to film photography class that meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

