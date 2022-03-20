Williamsport, Pa. -- Factory Works Photo Lab is excited to announce its Weekend of Workshops on April 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The lab will host two alternative process workshops in The Pajama Factory's Studio 9-206.

Both weekend classes will be led by experienced photographers from Philadelphia.

Each class costs $50 individually, or a discounted bundle price of $75 is available for those who want to take both classes. All supplies are provided by the Photo Lab and are included in the cost.

April 9: Pinhole Photography

Dale Rio, founding member of Philadelphia's The Halide Project, will teach this workshop about using a basic lens-less camera made out of a modified empty paint can and darkroom enlargement paper. Each participant will learn about the history of pinhole cameras, build their own camera, and learn how to use it. Everyone will take their own camera home with them.

April 10: The Gum Bi-Chromate Process

Beth Dombkowski, director and owner of Wanderlife Gallery, will help participants create a pop art-looking print using the Gum Bi-Chromate Process. Similar to a multicolored cyanotype, this method uses digital negatives from a source photograph to create a print using sunlight, water, and paper pre-treated with light sensitive chemicals.

Registration for both classes can be coordinated by emailing photolab@factoryworks.org. Participation is limited to four students each for both workshops.

About the Instructors

Dale Rio is a photographic artist whose work explores issues such as mortality, human constructs, and man’s relationship with the natural world. Utilizing film and historic photographic processes, Dale employs “straight” photography to document the world around her but also creates conceptual work in response to that world. Dale’s work has been shown extensively in the U.S., as well as in England, Germany, and New Zealand. Her images reside in private collections and have been reproduced in countless publications. She has authored one book and co-authored a second.

Beth Dombkowski is a film photographer, writer, marketer, and world traveler residing in Philadelphia. She is the sole proprietor of Wanderlife Gallery, an art gallery in South Philadelphia focusing on original photography, drawings and prints, the relationship between visual arts and the written word, and work focusing on the concept of place. She holds a BFA in Studio Art from Moore College of Art + Design, an MS in Arts Administration from Drexel University, and an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Cedar Crest College.



