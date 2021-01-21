Williamsport, Pa. – The Factory Works Photo Lab, located in Studio 9-206 at the Pajama Factory, will host three Intro to Digital Photography sessions on February 13, 20, and 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The class is for beginner digital photographers. Each participant must bring their own DSLR camera - send a message to the Factory Works Photo Lab if you are uncertain whether your camera is the correct type.

Each class will focus on a different aspect of photography, applicable to both film and digital photography, but utilizing the instant results that digital provides to help novice photographers cultivate an understanding of the basic tenets of photography, aperture, shutter speed, and composition.

The sessions will focus on Still Life, Portraiture, and Landscape photography respectively and will each be one hour long.

The class, consisting of 3 sessions, costs $75 which can be paid in cash or with a check made out to Factory Works. To be COVID-19 compliant, the class is limited to 4 students maximum and your space is reserved by pre-paying the attendance fee.

Email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate dropping off payment. If you have any questions, feel free to submit them to the same email address.