Williamsport — Get the perfect vintage portrait of your Halloween costume this year at the Factory Works Photo Lab!

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Factory Works Photo Lab invites visitors to arrive to the Pajama Factory courtyard in-costume to take a portrait using a historic large-format camera.

Portraits will be taken between 1 and 4 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis while film supplies last. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors. Portraits are $20 each (cash only) and include a 4x5 print from the black and white film darkroom, some treats, and digital copies of the portrait.

Upon arrival, please park in the lot at the corner of Rose Street and Park Avenue and look for the registration table just inside the gates to the Pajama Factory courtyard. After registering, proceed to the Halloween set featuring a spooky giant spider’s web, where your portrait will be taken.

On Halloween, between 5 and 7 p.m., come back to the Pajama Factory to pick up your 4x5 print and a few treats! Digital copies of your photograph will be emailed to you by the end of that week.

All proceeds support Factory Works Photo Lab's programming, which involves traditional black and white film and darkroom techniques and processes. For more information, email photolab@factoryworks.org.

