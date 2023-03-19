Williamsport, Pa. — An opportunity to work with 19th-century printing is coming to the Williamsport area.

Factory Works Photo Lab will be offering a gum bichromate workshop led by Beth Dombkowski, an experienced photographer and gallerist from Philadelphia.

The class will be held on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fee of $100, and all supplies are included in the cost. Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206 of the Pajama Factory.

Gum bichromate printing uses digital negatives created from a source photograph to create a print using sunlight, water, and paper that has been pre-treated with certain substances — usually the tree sap known as gum arabic.

Each participant will leave with a 16x20 inch gum bichromate print. All participants should bring an 8x10" print of the image that will be transformed into a gum bichromate print.

Spaces for the workshop are limited, and the lab will not be able to accommodate additional participants once all spots are reserved. To sign up or ask questions about the workshop, please email photolab@factoryworks.org.

Dombkowski is the sole proprietor of Wanderlife Gallery, an art gallery in South Philadelphia focusing on original photography, drawings and prints, the relationship between visual arts and the written word, and work focusing on the concept of place.

She holds a BFA in Studio Art from Moore College of Art + Design, an MS in Arts Administration from Drexel University, and an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Cedar Crest College.

