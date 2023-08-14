Williamsport, Pa. — Factory Works at the Pajama Factory invites you to the exhibition of "In the frame: Transitional Living Center & Factory Works Photo Lab." The show will feature photographic works created by staff and reentrants of Transitional Living Center — formerly incarcerated women who are returning to the community.

The exhibit will open with a reception on Friday, Sep. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Other Space, accessible by Allen Street (turn off of Park Ave between Rose and Cemetery streets).

The goal of this exhibition, and the project of which it is the culmination of, is to address each participant's view of their own experiences of the world. Tying in a multitude of themes including familial relationships, love, mindfulness, and the joys found in everyday life, these women rehabilitating their lives are exploring themselves through film photography. In sharing how their own world is captured in a single moment, they are saying, as project manager Brian Spies states, “I am here, this is what I value and through capturing it so am I valued.”

Factory Works is honored to exhibit such an intimate body of work and to provide the opportunity for this group to share their perspectives with the public both by embracing their art and themselves.

“I have seen such beauty and strength in the most negative places, and people never realize," said Transitional Living Center staff member, Judy Chestnut. "This is transformation.”

Part of Factory Works’ ongoing mission is to bring out passion within our community through the arts and collaboration.

Made-to-order non-alcoholic beverages will be provided courtesy of Buzzsaw Coffee. There will be a limited number of books documenting the project available to attendees at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

