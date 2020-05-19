Central Susquehanna Sight Services takes Healthy Vision Month seriously.

Eye care is important at all times of the year, but May has specifically been chosen as the month to spread awareness and share tips about eye care.

To celebrate, Central Susquehanna Sight Services offers these tips:

Wear UVA and UVB blocking sunglasses outside

Wear protective eyewear while cleaning or using power tools

Quit or never start smoking

When using a computer or screen for extended periods of time, rest your eyes every 20 minutes by viewing an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds

Avoid rubbing your eyes, especially with dirty hands

Get a yearly comprehensive eye exam to detect problems early

Nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zinc, and vitamins C and E can help stave off age-related deterioration

Stay hydrated

Use a humidifier in your home during winter

Never share eye makeup

Throw away old eye makeup - bacteria grow easily in creamy or liquid makeup

Remove makeup before sleeping

Make sure your glasses/contact prescription is up to date

If you experience dry eyes, make a conscious effort to blink more or take "blinking breaks"

Pay attention to signs of eye problems, including: Hazy or double vision Difficulty seeing in low-light conditions Red eyes for extended periods of time Prolonged pain or swelling "Floaters" - shadowy "specks" or "strings" that seem to float across your vision



Even if you do everything "right," it is still possible to experience eye ailments and vision loss. Eye problems often run in families, especially for those who are predisposed to conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes. Sometimes the best you can do is try and mitigate damage caused by aging and inherited conditions.

For additional and more detailed eye care tips, check out Central Susquehanna Sight Services on facebook.