Wellsboro, Pa. — Limited spaces are available for the Canyon Waterfall Geology Hike, a strenuous-but-beautiful journey along the edge of an ancient sea.

The hike will begin at lower Turkey Path in the presence of 300+ year old rocks and fossils and move vertically to younger formations.

The registration deadline is Thursday, June 1. Register by calling (570) 724-3061 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays or on May 27 or 28.

The hike will take place on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The one-mile round trip hike up about 400 vertical feet (half way) of the Turkey Path will be led by both park staff and professional geologists from DNCR’s Bureau of Geological Survey.

The hike begins at the base of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, where the Lock Haven Formation is exposed. These rocks were deposited approximately 380 million years ago as sediment on the edge of an ancient sea and contain fossils of marine organisms.

As the hike progresses, the exposed rock will be progressively younger and transition into the shoreline and alluvial plane deposits of the Catskill Formation, bringing participants through the time and space of the gorge's history.

Registrants will meet by 9 a.m. in the Darling Run access parking lot for the Pine Creek Rail Trail and be bused approximately 3.5 miles to the base of the trail below Leonard Harrison State Park where the program will begin.

To get to the Darling Run access parking lot for the Pine Creek Rail Trail from Wellsboro or Galeton, drive on U.S. Route 6, turn onto Route 362, and go about 1.5 miles to Darling Run in Ansonia.

After a brief introduction, the group will climb slowly, learning along the way to a point about half way up the path and near the upper waterfall.

Participants should wear proper footwear and layered clothing for the hike. A small backpack, water, and snacks are also recommended.

