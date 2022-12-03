Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park attracts thousands of stargazers every year, and for good reason: a lack of light pollution allows guests to observe the beauty of the Milky Way with unrivaled clarity. This December, Cherry Springs invites you to put on your winter coat and enjoy unparalleled views of the stars.

Three free programs will be held this month: two virtual and one in-person.

The first free program, "Meteors Demystified," will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 from noon to 12:30 p.m. This 30-minute program will discuss the Geminid Meteor Shower, which peaks in mid-December. In addition to the Geminids, a guide will talk about the causes of meteor showers and the historical fascination that humans have with "shooting stars."

The Geminids are among the most reliable of meteor showers, producing as many as 120 meteors per hour. The online program will provide tips on how to view meteor showers.

After registering, you will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet. Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov by searching for the park and program title.

“Know Before You Go – Stargazing” will take place on Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This 30-minute presentation will be held twice. During this program, a guide will talk about important things to know about Cherry Springs State Park, supplies to bring, planning for a night of stargazing, and how to observe specific objects in the night sky.

New Year's Eve Stargazing Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. End your year with the beauty of the stars as you stroll along the winter landscape. People of all ages are invited to join the park educator for the one-hour, in-person, 1.5-mile New Year’s Eve Stargazing Walk along level ground in the night sky public viewing area.

Snowshoes will be available if conditions require.

Learn about winter constellations and folklore along the way with a laser-guided tour of the night sky. The program will end by 7:30 p.m., leaving time for New Year’s Eve plans. Wear warm clothes and sturdy winter boots. Registration is NOT required! You simply need to show up.

If there is a problem with registering online or for information about these free programs, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

