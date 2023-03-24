Online gaming can help children learn how to socialize, develop observational skills, and learn problem-solving skills, but it can also turn into a destructive addiction.

It's up to parents and guardians to keep an eye out for warning signs so that kids can enjoy online gaming without experiencing harmful repercussions.

Cybersecurity expert Lauren Mak at VPNOverview.com has put together some practical tips for spotting warning signs and making sure that gaming is an enriching experience instead of a problem.

Warning signs of gaming addiction

Lack of interest in previous hobbies; no desire to do non-gaming activities. If a child drops all of their other interests in favor of playing video games, this is a red flag. A day or two of fixating on a new game can be normal; the novelty and excitement of a new game can be very exciting for children and adults alike. It becomes a problem when all other interests and hobbies are thrown aside in the long term.

Withdrawal symptoms when not gaming. If a child experiences irritability, hostility, mood swings, impatience, depression, anxiety, and/or anger when not gaming, even for short periods of time, their gaming habits may be problematic.

Ignoring personal care. This can include neglecting to sleep, disruption in eating patterns, and no longer caring about personal hygiene. All of these will have detrimental effects, and may even escalate into eating disorders and long-term insomnia problems.

Reduced concentration in school. Preoccupation with video games can cause a child who was previously diligent to neglect schoolwork and become more easily distracted.

Decreased compassion for other people. The competitive nature of some games can train children to view others as enemies or competition at all times, making it more difficult to maintain healthy social connections. Becoming overly engrossed in fictional worlds may also make other people feel less "real" to a child.

How do children develop an online gaming addiction?

There can be a wide range of reasons why a child may develop a gaming addiction. These include habitually gaming from an early age; a constant cycle of seeking more challenging and engaging games; an attraction to the graphics and stories in games; and using games as an escape from real life.

In addition, many kids look up to content creators who focus on gaming. Competitive gamers, YouTube personalities, and Twitch streamers all have enormous followings, and many of their fans are children.

Children who are particularly anxious or who have attention deficit disorders may be more inclined to become addicted to video games.

Physical consequences from excessive gaming

Chronic stress. Some games can help relieve stress, while others put a child's brain in a state of high alert over prolonged periods of time. The child may not be in any real danger, but some games - especially the competitive ones - can cause a surprising amount of stress. Nobody wants to get yelled at by their teammates. Excessive, chronic stress can hinder immune functions, cause headaches and migraines, and generally make a child feel tired and burnt out.

Weight gain and posture problems. Gaming is largely a sedentary activity. Sitting hunched over with a game controller all day can cause physical and mental health problems, back pain, joint disfiguration, and spinal issues.

Seizures from graphics, lights, and colors. Most games begin with a disclaimer and warning about flashing lights and seizures. These warnings aren't to be taken lightly. Seizures can lead to long-term injuries and negative effects.

Preventing and remedying gaming addiction in children and teenagers

Talk to the child. Try to pinpoint every problem and symptom you can, and express your desire to make a plan to fix these symptoms.

Encourage healthy use of screens and downtime. Practice what you preach - if you're trying to get your child to spend less time online, do the same.

Offer help with coping with withdrawals. Observe how the child acts when not gaming. If they seem bored or listless, try to offer an alternate activity such as exercise or reading.

Use parental controls if needed. Computers and game consoles typically have parental control features. These features may allow a child to have game time that's limited to certain periods, and activity can be monitored. Turning your home into a surveillance state is ill-advised because it can break trust and cause children to become distrustful, but some monitoring is beneficial.

Look at gaming more positively. Consider showing an interest in gaming. It can help you have more positive conversations about making healthy gaming choices and make your child more sympathetic to your attempts to help.

An expert from VPNOverview.com commented on the study:

“Whilst online gaming can be a fantastic way for children and teenagers to increase cognitive skills, develop social awareness and enhance creativity, there is a risk that the child can develop an addiction because of spending too much time playing online.

It is important to remember that whilst you want your child or teenager to have fun and explore online gaming, you want them to be safe and develop healthy habits when it comes to spending time online whilst not intruding on their privacy.

There are always ways to prevent, spot and stop a gaming addiction, healthily and safely, so if you think this is something your child is at risk of, you are not alone. That is why these tips are excellent indication of the things to look out for in a child who enjoys online gaming and ways to start getting rid of an addiction that may be taking over both of your lives.”

