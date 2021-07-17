Washington, D.C. – Across the Northeast, numerous reports of songbird deaths prompted an investigation into the cause of the mysterious disease.

Although the exact cause is still unknown, experts are inching closer to solving the mystery.

First noticed in April in Washington, D.C., the illness causes birds to have swollen, crusted eyes, become disorientated, and in some cases, lose partial body function.

Birds with the disease often become disorientated and fly in circles, start twitching, and then die.

By June, symptomatic birds were reported across the Northeast and in multiple Southern states, including Kentucky and Georgia. Thousands of sick birds were reported by late June, prompting experts to recommend individuals take down bird feeders and bird baths to prevent songbird congregation.

At this point, experts have been able to rule out a few major diseases.

According to a report released by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), scientists have ruled out West Nile virus and avian influenza virus–which is good news as those diseases are known to infect humans, as well.

In addition, "salmonella and chlamydia (bacterial pathogens); Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses; herpesviruses and poxviruses; and trichomonas parasites," have also been ruled out as causes according to the USGS report.

So, what's causing the mysterious bird deaths? It's still unclear.

As researchers continue to investigate, a few theories have come forward which could be possible explanations for the mysterious deaths.

One line of speculation, blames the emergence of Brood X cicadas. As they emerge, some of the insects bring a deadly white fungus with them to the surface.

This white fungus has received popular attention because of its ability to take control of the cicada's brain and make them, well, very sexually-motivated. As the infected cicadas wiggle their abdomens in an attempt to mate, they spread the fungus spores and infect other cicadas with the deadly white fungus.

Some experts have put forward the possibility that as the birds eat infected cicadas, they ingest the white fungus spores and eventually die as a result. No concrete evidence has been found to support this theory, however.

The investigation continues and, in the meantime, the USGS is asking people to take these precautions:

Cease feeding birds until this wildlife morbidity/mortality event subsides;

Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution (one part bleach mixed with nine parts water), rinse with water and allow to air dry;

Avoid handling birds unless necessary. If you do handle them wear disposable gloves. If picking up a dead bird, place an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact with the bird; and

Keep pets (including pet birds) away from sick or dead wild birds as a standard precaution.

To dispose of dead birds, place in a plastic bag, seal and discard with household trash or bury them deeply.

Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird is asked to contact their state or District wildlife conservation agency for instructions.