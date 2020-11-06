Williamsport, Pa. – Beginning this month, James Pingpank, Jr., MD, FACS, who typically works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and serves as an associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will begin consulting with and performing surgeries on patients at UPMC Williamsport.

Dr. Pingpank specializes in surgically treating primary and metastatic gastrointestinal cancer, including advanced malignancies of the liver and abdominal cavity.

“Patients often have to travel to cities to receive the specialty cancer care services I offer, which can be an added challenge in their care journey,” said Dr. Pingpank. “In bringing my services to Williamsport, I perform the surgery locally, allowing the patients to stay within their support system, which we know can have benefits to the healing process and encourages positive outcomes. I take a collaborative approach and work closely with referring physicians throughout the community to provide a seamless transition of care from pre-operative, to surgery, to post-operative – so even though I’m not physically in Williamsport full-time, my patients can still reach me when they need me.”

Dr. Pingpank will see patients at UPMC Division of Surgical Oncology, UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 1003, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-3160.

Dr. Pingpank received a medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. He completed a residency at the University of Connecticut, Department of Surgery, Farmington, Conn., and a fellowship at the Fox Chase Cancer Center Department of Surgery, Philadelphia. Dr. Pingpank joined UPMC in 2008 and has more than 10 years of experience with HIPEC procedures. He is board-certified in general surgery.