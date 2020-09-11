Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital’s Echocardiography service recently earned reaccreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). The accreditation is for both the Hospital and Selinsgrove Imaging Center, located at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease which amounts to about one person every 40 seconds.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Both the Hospital and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center have been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the IAC. The Hospital is reaccredited in the areas of Adult Transthoracic, the most common type of echocardiogram, which is a still or moving image of the internal parts of the heart using ultrasound and for Adult Stress Echocardiography. The Selinsgrove Imaging Center is only accredited in the area of Adult Transthoracic.

To receive reaccreditation, Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center underwent an intensive application and review process and were found to be in compliance with published standards. The Hospital and Imaging Center performed a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts. The review considered operational and technical components, including case studies and final reports from those cases.