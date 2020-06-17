Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital will be hosting the 34th Annual Golf Classic at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Selinsgrove, with a scramble format that offers morning and afternoon shotgun starts.

The Golf Classic event raises funds for life-sustaining treatments provided by Evangelical's emergency responders.

The event is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020. Starting times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart rental, refreshments on the course, and meals.

Some aspects of the event may change due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The trained paramedics and technicians who work with the Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services - the beneficiaries of the Golf Classic - provide vital services by sustaining patients en route to the Emergency Department and by communicating essential information to the hospital before the patient arrives.

This year’s event will feature on-the-course contests and a chance to win a 2020 Ford Escape from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Quandel Construction is the main Golf Classic Event Sponsor. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support ERMMS.

Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced after all golfers have returned their score cards.

“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $1,037,000,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer at Evangelical. “We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services.”

ERMMS staff answer over 12,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, and the surrounding areas.

2020 has proven even more challenging for emergency response staff who are activated to assist in triaging and caring for patients before arriving to the Hospital.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw an increased amount of calls, with higher sensitivity to the spread of infectious disease. Even greater precautions were in place for each and every call and the need for personal protective and specialized equipment to keep both staff and patients safe increased at an alarming rate.

Nick Klose, Clinical Director of ERMMS said, “I couldn’t be prouder of how the ERMMS staff have stepped up to provide the best possible care of patients during the COVID-19 response. They continue to serve with the greatest amount of compassion during very difficult times. Dollars at this event enable the Hospital to provide the equipment and medical supply tools our EMTs and Paramedics need to save lives.”

For more information on registration, sponsorships, and to be part of the 34th Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call (570) 522-4850 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.