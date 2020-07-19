Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome two new Hospitalists: Sandeep Regmi, MD, and Sara J. Hawksworth, DO. Hospitalists specialize in providing medical care to hospitalized patients, leading the medical team, and coordinating care for inpatients.

Hospitalists examine test results, order treatments and medical services, and prescribe medications. In addition, these professionals work with the patient’s primary care providers, creating the opportunity for coordinated care once the patient is no longer hospitalized.

Sandeep Regmi, MD, received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the Kathmandu University School of Medical Sciences, Dhulikhel, Nepal.

Dr. Regmi completed his Internal Medicine residency at Saint Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, Md. He received his graduate certificate in Biomedical Informatics from the Oregon Health and Science University and is a Clinical Informatics Fellow of Geisinger Medical Center. He is licensed to practice medicine in both Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Sara J. Hawksworth, DO, received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mercyhurst University, Erie, Pa.

She went on to receive her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Hawksworth and Dr. Regmi both began serving the local area this past month.