Lewisburg, Pa. — A new physician, Stephen Biggiani, MD, has joined the team at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Biggiani will specialize in inpatient care and is dedicated to the delivery of comprehensive medical care to hospitalized patients.

Dr. Biggiani joined the hospital in July. He received his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. He served his Internal Medicine Residency at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Paterson, N.J and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Biggiani served as a Primary Care Physician, Internal Medicine, at Summit Health, Montclair, N.J.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.