Evangelical Comm Hospitalist
Photo provided

Lewisburg, Pa. — A new physician, Stephen Biggiani, MD, has joined the team at Evangelical Community Hospital. 

Dr. Biggiani will specialize in inpatient care and is dedicated to the delivery of comprehensive medical care to hospitalized patients.

Dr. Biggiani joined the hospital in July. He received his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. He served his Internal Medicine Residency at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Paterson, N.J and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Biggiani served as a Primary Care Physician, Internal Medicine, at Summit Health, Montclair, N.J.

