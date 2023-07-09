Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed two new team members.

Oyesalewa Sosanya-Meadows, MD, and Naila Shereen, MD, MBA will serve as members of the Hospitalist Group, which specializes in inpatient, comprehensive care for hospitalized patients.

Oyesalewa Sosanya-Meadows, MD, Hospitalist, joined the Hospital in March. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Nigeria. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at BronxCare Health System, Bronx, N.Y., and completed a Geriatric Fellowship at Northwell Health, Manhasset, N.Y. Dr. Sosanya-Meadows is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine as well as having certifications in Geriatric Medicine, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Basic Life Support.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Sosanya-Meadows served as a Hospitalist-Nocturnist at Penn State Health, Camp Hill.

Naila Shereen, MD, MBA, Hospitalist, joins the Hospital in June. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of Americas, West Indies. She received her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency and Internal Medicine Chief Residency at SUNY Downstate Hospital Center.

Prior to joining Evangelical, Dr. Shereen served as a Primary Care Physician at Veterans Affairs, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

