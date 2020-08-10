Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital proudly welcomes Saquib Siddiqi, MS, DO, to the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical's team. Dr. Siddiqi will begin providing general cardiology services to patents in mid-August.

Dr. Siddiqi received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Science degrees from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Siddiqi has successfully completed the Examination of Special Competence in Adult Echocardiography through the National Board of Echocardiography.

Dr. Siddiqi also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

As a general cardiologist, Dr. Siddiqi specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a range of cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as heart attacks, heart rhythm disorders, heart valve problems, and disorders of the blood vessels.