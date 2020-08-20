Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome a new Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Eliza Reed, DO, joined the Hospital’s Emergency Department this August.

As an emergency physician, Dr. Reed specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.

Dr. Reed received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia and completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center. As an undergraduate, Dr. Reed obtained both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bloomsburg University.