Sunbury, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness of Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a drive-through Narcan distribution event at the Degenstein Youth Center at the back of the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 North Fourth Street, on Tuesday, February 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who has a friend or loved one who could potentially overdose on opioids is welcome to pick up Narcan during this event. It will be distributed with no questions asked, and a short hands-on demonstration on how to administer the drug will be given to all recipients.

Narcan is a drug administered via nasal spray that is used in emergencies to reverse an opioid overdose.

Interested individuals should drive to the rear of the Sunbury YMCA building, where guidance will be provided as to how to line up for the distribution. The event will be contactless and anonymous.

Questions about this distribution event can be directed to (570) 768-3209.