Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital's Golf Classic is set to return this August. This year, fundraising dollars will be dedicated to emergency service providers in the region.

The 37th annual Golf Classic will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart, refreshments on the course, and meals.

The Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by the trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS). These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department (ED) personnel before the patient arrives at the ED doors.

Cornerstone Independent Asset Management is the main Golf Classic Sponsor. This year’s event features on-the-course contests and a chance to win 2023 Ford Bronco Sport from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support ERMMS.

Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced after all golfers have returned their score cards.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, participants, and donors this annual event has raised more than $1,189,855 since its inception,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer at Evangelical. “Each year we are grateful to the sponsors and players for taking part in this event. Ultimately a day of golfing fun provides necessary funds to support the programming, equipment, and lifesaving services of our emergency response teams.”

ERMMS provides life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and EMTs at the scene of an emergency, answering over 13,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS Paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, Port Trevorton, and the surrounding areas.

Jonathan Bastian, Chief for ERMMS said, “The EMTs and Paramedics who make up our emergency response teams consistently deliver compassionate care during some of the most difficult situations."

Anyone interested in a career in emergency medical services can consider Evangelical's EMT Training Program and other job listings available here.

For more information on golfer registration, individual and business sponsorships, and to be part of the 37th Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call 570-522-2685 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.