Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings, support groups, and classes throughout the month of March. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person events. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Screening Schedule

Skin Cancer Screenings:

Thursday, March 4, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

Friday, March 12, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical

This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required.

Comprehensive Blood Screening: Thursday, March 25, 6:30 - 11 a.m., Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness

Blood Sugar Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

To set up an appointment for any of these screenings, call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200.

Support Group Schedule

Bariatric: Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m. This support group will be held virtually. This month’s topic: Food Label Workshop. Registration will be required by calling (570) 768-3129. A link to connect online will be provided.

Empty Arms: Monday, March 15, 7 p.m. This support group will be held virtually. Registration is required by calling (570) 768-3200. A link to connect online will be provided.

Classes Schedule

Prepared Childbirth Classes:

Newborn Care: Mondays, March 1 and March 8, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

$30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of new parents.

Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, March 3, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

$20 per couple. This class is for the expectant parent and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.

Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; please call the Community Health and Wellness at (570) 786-3200 to schedule your class.

$25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.

CPR Classes:

Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: Tuesday, March 9, 6 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $45 registration fee. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 or register online.

Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Wednesday, March 10, 8:30 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee is $25. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 or register online.

HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Wednesday, March 10, 12:30 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee is $25. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 or register online.

Other Classes:

Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.

Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be – physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call (570) 768-3200 for pricing and more information.