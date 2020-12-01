Lewisburg, Pa. – Evangelical Community Hospital is offering a variety of health screenings, classes, and support groups this December. For the safety of all participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all screenings. Physical distancing and frequent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Health Screening Schedule

Skin Cancer Screenings

Thursday, December 2, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Tuesday, December 8, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

During these free skin cancer screenings, Daria Keyser, DO, will help patients recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and beauty marks. Being familiar with what is normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments are required. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule.

Comprehensive Blood Screenings

Thursday, December 10, 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Wednesday, December 23, 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Each screening costs a $50 fee. Comprehensive blood screenings can provide important details about general health, sometimes even detecting conditions before symptoms surface. The screening includes a lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes, etc.). Appointments are required. Set up an appointment by calling (570) 768-3200

Blood Pressure Screening

Wednesday, December 16, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Blood Sugar Screenings

A blood sugar screening at Community Health and Wellness can be set up at a preferred time and date by calling (570) 768-3200.

Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116 and Suite 120.

Class Schedule

Prepared Childbirth Classes

Mondays, December 7 and December 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Community Health and Wellness.

The fee to join Prepared Childbirth classes is $30 per couple. The class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their new baby. The class also covers post-partum depression and other post-partum care.

Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class

Saturday, December 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness.

This class has a $50 registration fee. Busy parents unable to attend the weekday class are welcome to attend the weekend class. The session will cover labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.

Prepared Childbirth Refresher

Individuals and couples can schedule a private refresher class to go over the basics of childbirth. The registration for a refresher course is $25.

Prenatal Breastfeeding

Wednesday, December 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., Community Health and Wellness.

The fee to attend is $20 per couple. The class is intended for one expectant parent and one support person. The course discusses the advantages of breastfeeding and common concerns associated with it.

CPR Classes

Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check: Friday, December 11, 8:30 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness.

The Heartsaver class teaches students cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It is intended for people with little to no medical training who are in need of a course completion card and have completed the online American Heart Association course material. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver instructor. Registration is required. There is a $25 fee to attend.

HeartCode BLS Skills Check: Friday, December 11, 12:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. The structured Basic Life Support hands-on session is for healthcare professionals who are seeking an alternative method of completing an initial or renewal course and have already completed the online American Heart Association materials. The session will use dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach BLS skills and knowledge. Registration is required. There is a $25 fee to attend.

Healthcare Provider CPR: Tuesday, December 22, 8:30 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness.

An American Heart Association course for healthcare professionals in and out of hospital settings who need CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high-quality chest compressions for infant, child, and adult victims, initiate early use of an AED, and more. Registration is required. The fee to attend is $45.

Other Classes

Virtual Cooking Demonstration: Wednesday, December 9 at 3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to make a roasted yam salad with maple vinaigrette under the instruction of Kimberly Criswell, RDN, LDN, CDE, Dietitian-Nutritionist. A link to the class will be provided so that participants can follow along online.

Freedom From Smoking: A seven-week free program.

Over the course of eight sessions, certified educators will help teach methods to overcome tobacco addiction.

Health Coaching: Set up a health coaching schedule that works for you! Topics are personalized and may include physical, nutritional, stress, or other goals.

To register for any of these classes, call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.

Support group Schedule

Bariatric: Wednesday, December 2, 6 to 7 p.m., virtual meeting.

This month's topic is "Family Matters Surrounding Bariatrics." Registration is required. To register, call (570) 768-3200. A link to connect online will be provided at the time of the meeting.

Empty Arms: Monday, December 14, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.

A support group for families who have lost a baby. Registration is required. To register, call (570) 768-3200. A link to connect online will be provided at the time of the meeting.