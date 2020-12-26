Port Trevorton, Pa. – Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) recently announced it has reached an agreement with Port Trevorton Fire Department to enhance emergency response in the community with a mobile intensive care ambulance, or MICU, at the Snyder County station.

The new ambulance, which will be fully staffed 24 hours a day, will begin servicing Port Trevorton and the surrounding communities on March 1, 2021.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to build on the tradition of excellent emergency response at Port Trevorton Fire Department,” said Jonathan Bastian, Operations Director for ERMMS. “As an organization, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to emergency medical services regardless of where they live or the time of day.”

“Our crew at Station 60 has been caring for our community for over 70 years,” said Zachary Brubaker, Fire Chief of the Port Trevorton company. “Any way that we can work to ensure our neighbors and friends have emergency and medical response available to them is a win for everyone. Partnering with ERMMS will help us meet that goal.”

ERMMS will honor existing ambulance memberships in the Port Trevorton coverage area through the renewal date. At that time, ERMMS memberships will be offered to residents and businesses.

ERMMS was launched in October 2019 in response to a local, state, and national shortage of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) volunteers. While Evangelical Community had been providing staffing support for ambulance companies from Middleburg to Watsontown with EMTs and Paramedics, ERMMS represents a long-term solution to providing consistent, high quality emergency medical services to the region.